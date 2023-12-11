Rookie, ascolta GIORNALISTI

Based in Vicenza (Italy) Rookie are a band that mixes 90s emo/punk sounds with alternative rock . “Giornalisti” is a song from the album Appartamento in centro (2016 – Dischi Bervisti / Dreaming Gorilla Rec.). After their debut album the power trio returns to the studio to record an EP called SHELTER produced by Matteo Tabacco. New single “RESOLVE” will be released 12.01.2024

ASCOLTA GIORNALISTI SU TUTTE LE PIATTAFORME

https://songwhip.com/rookie5/giornalisti

CONTATTI

https://www.instagram.com/we.are.rookie/