MICK JAGGER svela EAZY SLEAZY, la nuova canzone con DAVE GROHL

MICK JAGGER

SVELA LA NUOVA CANZONE

A SORPRESA

‘EAZY SLEAZY’

IN COLLABORAZIONE CON

DAVE GROHL

MARTEDÌ 13 APRILE 2021

Mick Jagger svela oggi un’entusiasmante sorpresa per i suoi fan in tutto il mondo con il rilascio immediato di un brano intitolato “Eazy Sleazy”. La melodia hard-rock, scritta da Mick durante il lockdown, presenta Jagger alla voce e alla chitarra in collaborazione con il leader dei Foo Fighters Dave Grohl che partecipa con la sua potente performance alla batteria, chitarra e basso.

Il contagioso “Eazy Sleazy” è una canzone dei nostri tempi a tutti gli effetti, piena di energia ingabbiata, un sapore rock ‘n’ roll, tanta ironia e messaggi satirici. MJ riflette sulla vita che abbiamo vissuto tutti con un umorismo deliziosamente cupo e sardonico. Riflette su un mondo di “chiamate zoom”, “casa tra queste mura di prigione”, libri importanti, falsi applausi e troppa TV. Con ottimismo e cambiamento in vista, attende con impazienza il mondo dopo il lockdown e il “giardino delle delizie terrene” che si trova oltre.

Il videoclip della performance per “Eazy Sleazy” sarà rilasciato il 13 aprile in collegamento con Jagger a casa e Grohl nello studio dei Foo Fighters.

“Eazy Sleazy” – Mick Jagger con Dave Grohl, prodotto da Matt Clifford, è disponibile tramite YouTube e piattaforme social.

Mick ha commentato: “È una canzone che ho scritto sull’uscita dal lockdown, con un po’ di ottimismo, così necessario. Grazie a Dave Grohl per aver suonato batteria, basso e chitarra, è stato molto divertente lavorare con lui. – spero che vi piaccia Eazy Sleazy”.

Dave ha dichiarato : “È difficile esprimere a parole cosa abbia significato per me registrare questa canzone con Sir Mick. Va ben oltre un sogno che si avvera. Proprio quando pensavo che la vita non potesse diventare più folle… e sarà la canzone dell’estate, senza dubbio!”

English version

TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

Mick Jagger today unveils an exciting surprise for his fans worldwide in the form of the instant release of a track titled ‘Eazy Sleazy.’ The hard-rocking tune written by Mick in lockdown features Jagger on vocals & guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl providing his signature powerhouse drums, guitar and bass too.

The infectious ‘Eazy Sleazy’ is every inch a song of our times, full of caged energy, a rock ‘n’ roll attitude and tongue in cheek, satirical messaging. MJ muses about the life we’ve all been living with deliciously dark sardonic humour. He reflects on a world of ‘zoom calls’, ‘home in these prison walls’, poncey books, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change in sight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the “garden of earthly delights” that lies beyond.

A performance video clip for ‘Eazy Sleazy’ will be unveiled simultaneously on April 13 featuring Jagger at home & Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio.

‘Eazy Sleazy’ – Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl, produced by Matt Clifford, is available via YouTube and social platforms.

Mick commented – “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy”

Dave commented – “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”