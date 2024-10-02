Leif Vollebekk condivide il suo nuovo album dal titolo “Revelation”

Il cantautore e polistrumentista canadese Leif Vollebekk pubblica il nuovo album dal titolo REVELATION su Secret City Records.
Anticipato dai singoli “Southern Star” “Moondog” e “Peace of mind (evening)” il disco è stato registrato al Sunset Sound e al Dreamland a Woodstock, New York, mixato da Tchad Blake (Tom Waits, Arctic Monkeys, Tracy Chapman) e masterizzato da Greg Calbi. Revelation è allo stesso tempo spirituale e terreno: le 11 tracce di “Revelation” di Vollebekk combinano testi narrativi e performance vocali registrate in una sola ripresa con arrangiamenti quasi cinematografici, magnifiche sonorità e un’orchestrazione ricca. Il processo di scrittura di “Revelation” è stato ispirato da un’esplorazione iniziata con l’I Ching di Carl Jung e continuato poi attarverso la scienza dell’alchimia e il mistero del divino.
Il risultato finale è, allo stesso tempo, terrestre e celestiale, con i temi della natura – acqua, costellazioni astrali, mortalità – che si intrecciano sapientemente in una meditazione sul vivere, in un presente in costante cambiamento e intriso di dubbi esistenziali che cercano un potere superiore.
Un artista degli artisti, tra suoi ammiratori ci sono diversi colleghi, Vollebekk – che in Revelation ha autoprodotto e suonato pianoforte, chitarra, basso, organo B3, armonica, fisarmonica e sintetizzatore Moog – ha riunito un cast di supporto impressionante che testimonia il calibro del suo talento musicale e l’atmosfera delle registrazioni. Tra questi, il leggendario batterista Jim Keltner, la nota chitarrista Cindy Cashdollar (Bob Dylan, Van Morrison e Rod Stewart) e il venerato bassista Shahzad Ismaily. Tra i suoi collaboratori per l’album ci sono anche artisti come Angie McMahon e Anaïs Mitchell nei cori.
Tracklist
1. Rock and Roll
2. Southern Star
3. Peace of Mind
4. Surfer’s Journal
5. Moondog
6. False-Hearted Lover
7. Elijah Rose
8. Mississippi
9. Till I See You Again
10. Sunset Boulevard Expedition
11. Angel Child
Tour Dates
October 1- Winterthur, Switzerland | Salzhaus
October 2 – Munich, Germany | Strom
October 3 – Vienna, Austria | Flucc
October 5 – Berlin, Germany | Lido
October 6 – Hamburg, Germany | Knust
October 7- Tilburg, Netherlands | Poppodium 013 Next Stage
October 9 – Cologne, Germany | Gebaude 9
October 10 – Paris, France | Café de la Danse
October 11 – Antwerp, Belgium | De Roma
October 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Paradiso
October 14 – Brighton, UK | CHALK
October 15 – Manchester, UK | New Century Hall
October 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Button Factory
October 17 – Glasgow, UK | QMU
October 18 – Bristol, UK | SWX
October 19 – London, UK | O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
October 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Pumpheuset
October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden | Debaser
October 24 – Oslo, Norway | Vulkan
November 7 – Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer
November 9 – New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom
November 10 – Washington, DC | Union Stage
November 12 – Portland, OR | Wonder Ballroom
November 13 – Seattle, WA | Showbox
November 16 – San Francisco, CA | The Independent
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA | Troubadour
November 23 – Boulder, CO | Fox Theatre
November 24 – Denver, CO | The Bluebird Theater
About Leif Vollebekk
Leif Vollebekk is an acclaimed singer-songwriter originally from Ottawa who now resides in Montreal, Canada. The artist has sold-out headlining tours across North America, Europe and Australia. His first Secret City Records release, Twin Solitude, was a breakthrough album, landing a spot on the Polaris Music Prize 2017 shortlist, a Juno nomination and gathering over 60 million streams. His follow-up, New Ways, confirmed his undeniable talent and surpassed Twin Solitude in streaming. “[His] songs […] are pensive and restless, blossoming with stream-of-consciousness verses that bear the marks of long nights spent alone on the road.” (The New York Times). Previous media supporters include The New York Times, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pitchfork, Uncut, NPR Music, The Fader, BBC, The Sunday Times Culture, The Line of Best Fit, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, WXPN, KCRW, Exclaim! and many more. Music from Leif has been heard in TV shows such as Netflix’s Feel Good and Lovesick, HBO’s The New Pope, The Bold Type, Wisdom of the Crowd and more.