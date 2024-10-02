Leif Vollebekk condivide il suo nuovo album dal titolo “Revelation”

Il cantautore e polistrumentista canadese Leif Vollebekk pubblica il nuovo album dal titolo REVELATION su Secret City Records. Anticipato dai singoli “Southern Star” “Moondog” e “Peace of mind (evening)” il disco è stato registrato al Sunset Sound e al Dreamland a Woodstock, New York, mixato da Tchad Blake (Tom Waits, Arctic Monkeys, Tracy Chapman) e masterizzato da Greg Calbi. Revelation è allo stesso tempo spirituale e terreno: le 11 tracce di “Revelation” di Vollebekk combinano testi narrativi e performance vocali registrate in una sola ripresa con arrangiamenti quasi cinematografici, magnifiche sonorità e un’orchestrazione ricca. Il processo di scrittura di “Revelation” è stato ispirato da un’esplorazione iniziata con l’I Ching di Carl Jung e continuato poi attarverso la scienza dell’alchimia e il mistero del divino.

Il risultato finale è, allo stesso tempo, terrestre e celestiale, con i temi della natura – acqua, costellazioni astrali, mortalità – che si intrecciano sapientemente in una meditazione sul vivere, in un presente in costante cambiamento e intriso di dubbi esistenziali che cercano un potere superiore.

Un artista degli artisti, tra suoi ammiratori ci sono diversi colleghi, Vollebekk – che in Revelation ha autoprodotto e suonato pianoforte, chitarra, basso, organo B3, armonica, fisarmonica e sintetizzatore Moog – ha riunito un cast di supporto impressionante che testimonia il calibro del suo talento musicale e l’atmosfera delle registrazioni. Tra questi, il leggendario batterista Jim Keltner, la nota chitarrista Cindy Cashdollar (Bob Dylan, Van Morrison e Rod Stewart) e il venerato bassista Shahzad Ismaily. Tra i suoi collaboratori per l’album ci sono anche artisti come Angie McMahon e Anaïs Mitchell nei cori.

Tracklist

1. Rock and Roll

2. Southern Star

3. Peace of Mind

4. Surfer’s Journal

5. Moondog

6. False-Hearted Lover

7. Elijah Rose

8. Mississippi

9. Till I See You Again

10. Sunset Boulevard Expedition

11. Angel Child

Tour Dates

October 1- Winterthur, Switzerland | Salzhaus

October 2 – Munich, Germany | Strom

October 3 – Vienna, Austria | Flucc

October 5 – Berlin, Germany | Lido

October 6 – Hamburg, Germany | Knust

October 7- Tilburg, Netherlands | Poppodium 013 Next Stage

October 9 – Cologne, Germany | Gebaude 9

October 10 – Paris, France | Café de la Danse

October 11 – Antwerp, Belgium | De Roma

October 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Paradiso

October 14 – Brighton, UK | CHALK

October 15 – Manchester, UK | New Century Hall

October 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Button Factory

October 17 – Glasgow, UK | QMU

October 18 – Bristol, UK | SWX

October 19 – London, UK | O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

October 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Pumpheuset

October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden | Debaser

October 24 – Oslo, Norway | Vulkan

November 7 – Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer

November 9 – New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom

November 10 – Washington, DC | Union Stage

November 12 – Portland, OR | Wonder Ballroom

November 13 – Seattle, WA | Showbox

November 16 – San Francisco, CA | The Independent

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA | Troubadour

November 23 – Boulder, CO | Fox Theatre

November 24 – Denver, CO | The Bluebird Theater

About Leif Vollebekk

Leif Vollebekk is an acclaimed singer-songwriter originally from Ottawa who now resides in Montreal, Canada. The artist has sold-out headlining tours across North America, Europe and Australia. His first Secret City Records release, Twin Solitude, was a breakthrough album, landing a spot on the Polaris Music Prize 2017 shortlist, a Juno nomination and gathering over 60 million streams. His follow-up, New Ways, confirmed his undeniable talent and surpassed Twin Solitude in streaming. “[His] songs […] are pensive and restless, blossoming with stream-of-consciousness verses that bear the marks of long nights spent alone on the road.” (The New York Times). Previous media supporters include The New York Times, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pitchfork, Uncut, NPR Music, The Fader, BBC, The Sunday Times Culture, The Line of Best Fit, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, WXPN, KCRW, Exclaim! and many more. Music from Leif has been heard in TV shows such as Netflix’s Feel Good and Lovesick, HBO’s The New Pope, The Bold Type, Wisdom of the Crowd and more.