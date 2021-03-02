DWIKI DHARMAWAN – Hari Ketiga

DWIKI DHARMAWAN Acoustic Piano, Mini Moog, Fender Rhodes, Harmonium, Occasional Vocal & Ambient Noises (Indonesia)

BORIS SAVOLDELLI Vocals, Vocal Effects, Live Electronics (Italy)

MARKUS REUTER Touch Guitars® AU8, Live Electronics (Germany)

ASAF SIRKIS Drums, Cymbals, Occasional Ambient Noise (Israel)

La tattica di riunire musicisti eccezionali per registrazioni spontanee in un ambiente idilliaco di La Casa Murada, un farm-hosue dell’XI secolo trasformato in tempio della musica e studio di registrazione, ha portato a un crescente corpo di lavoro che fa molto per definire l’identità di Moonjune. Hari Ketiga, sotto la guida nominale del mago della tastiera indonesiano Dwiki Dharmawan, porta questa tattica completamente in un altro regno, costruendo una costruzione artistica a più livelli dall’improvvisazione, dal riassemblaggio, dai grandi concetti e dalla creatività sfrenata. La base di questo imponente lavoro è una serie di improvvisazioni a La Casa Murada il 17 maggio 2017 che coinvolge Dharamawan (piano, piano elettrico, sintetizzatore, harmonium), Boris Salvoldelli (voce ed effetti), Markus Reuter (Touch Guitar ed elettronica), e Asaf Sirkis (batteria). Queste improvvisazioni, alcune delle quali piuttosto lunghe, sono state poi modificate in tracce di accompagnamento (in un modo un po’ come quello usato da Teo Macero su Bitches Brew e altri album di Miles Davis) da Pavkovic, e poi Salvoldelli ha aggiunto più strati di voci in collaborazione con lo scrittore Alessandro Ducoli, che ha contribuito a sviluppare una trama cosmica che coinvolge il destino del pianeta Terra e di tutti i suoi abitanti. Dharmawan ha contribuito con alcune registrazioni sul campo dall’Indonesia per un altro livello di suono. Il risultato è un doppio CD di due ore e mezzo pieno di musica che ha stupito gli ascoltatori da quando parti di esso hanno iniziato a uscire di nascosto un paio di mesi fa. Questo è uno straordinario esempio di cosa può accadere quando i musicisti sono incoraggiati a spingersi oltre le loro zone di comfort, a fare cose che non avrebbero mai provato in situazioni più strutturate. Dharmawan si mostra incredibilmente versatile, con alcune sezioni che sono dolorosamente liriche, riccamente tonali e piene di emozioni e altre parti che sono caotiche e piene di alcune delle più strane interpretazioni di sintetizzatori che tu abbia mai sentito. Salvoldelli è ovviamente noto per usare la sua voce in modi non convenzionali, quindi i suoi contributi sono meno sorprendenti. Reuter è nel territorio solo leggermente rimosso da alcuni dei suoi lavori precedenti più privi di vincoli. Fornisce lavaggi ambientali per la maggior parte del tempo, ma anche feedback urlanti con effetti davvero folli applicati. Sirkis è spesso il custode del tempo in assenza di un bassista dedicato, ideando alcuni ritmi affascinanti che non aderiscono agli schemi convenzionali. Tutto sommato, ci sono troppi punti di interesse da esaminare. Basti dire che non è mai noioso o prevedibile, e gran parte di Hari Ketiga suona come niente che tu abbia mai sentito prima. Con singole tracce che durano fino a 34 minuti, ascoltarlo può sembrare come guardare in modo sfrenato un’intera serie TV in una sola seduta, ma le persone lo fanno sempre, quindi forse ci sono ascoltatori con una capacità di attenzione fino a questo compito. Con le buffonate vocali di Salvoldelli, è difficile non prestare attenzione quando suona questa musica, quindi l’ascolto casuale è una sfida, ma la profondità del suono e la creatività qui dovrebbero fornire nuove scoperte per gli anni a venire. – Jon Davis, Exposé Magazine

English Version

The tactic of bringing together exceptional musicians for spontaneous recording in an idyllic setting of La Casa Murada, a XI Century farmhosue transformed in temple of music and recording studio, has resulted in a growing body of work that does much to define the identity of Moonjune. Hari Ketiga, under the nominal leadership of Indonesian keyboard wizard Dwiki Dharmawan, takes this tactic into another realm entirely, building a many-layered artistic construction out of improvisation, reassembly, grand concepts, and unfettered creativity. The foundation of this massive work is a series of improvisations at La Casa Murada on May 17, 2017 involving Dharamawan (piano, electric piano, synthesizer, harmonium), Boris Salvoldelli (vocals and effects), Markus Reuter (Touch Guitar and electronics), and Asaf Sirkis (drums). These improvisations, some of which were quite lengthy, were then edited into backing tracks (in a manner somewhat like what Teo Macero used on Bitches Brew and other Miles Davis albums) by Pavkovic, and then Salvoldelli added more layers of vocals in collaboration with writer Alessandro Ducoli, who helped develop a cosmic storyline involving the destiny of the planet Earth and all its inhabitants. Dharmawan contributed some field recordings from Indonesia for another layer of sound. The result is a double CD set two and a half hours in length full of music that has been astonishing listeners since parts of it started sneaking out a couple of months ago. This is a stunning example of what can happen when musicians are encouraged to reach beyond their comfort zones, to do things they might never have tried in more structured situations. Dharmawan shows himself to be incredibly versatile, with some sections that are achingly lyrical, richly tonal, and full of emotion and other parts that are chaotic and filled with some of the strangest synthesizer playing you’ll ever hear. Salvoldelli is of course known for using his voice in unconventional ways, so his contributions are less surprising. Reuter is in territory only slightly removed from some of his more unconstrained previous work. He provides ambient washes much of the time, but also screaming feedback with really insane effects applied. Sirkis is often the keeper of the tempo in the absence of a dedicated bass player, devising some fascinating rhythms that don’t adhere to conventional patterns. All in all, there are too many points of interest to go into. Suffice to say that it’s never boring or predictable, and much of Hari Ketiga sounds like nothing you’ve ever heard before. With individual tracks running all the way up to 34 minutes in length, listening to it may seem akin to binge watching an entire TV series in one sitting, but people do that all the time, so maybe there are listeners with an attention span up to this task. With Salvoldelli’s vocal antics, it’s hard not to pay attention when this music is playing, so casual listening is a challenge, but the depth of sound and creativity here should provide new discoveries for years to come. – Jon Davis, Exposé Magazine.

