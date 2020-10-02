Daniele Guastella: “Umani” è il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album “Homaj Vol.1”

Il cantautore siciliano Daniele Guastella pubblica il videoclip ufficiale di “Umani“, nuovo singolo tratto da “Homaj – Vol.1” (Seltz Recordz/ VICEVERSA RECORDS / MUSICA LAVICA S.R.L) disponibile sui digital store e in tiratura limitata sul sito ufficiale del cantautore www.danieleguastella.it.
Un brano in 4 lingue che all’unisono gridano un solo slogan: No al razzismo!
Umani – Testo
Stringi le mie mani
Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same
Siamo umani
We’re only one race Just only one race
Stringo le tue mani
Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame
Siamo uguali
We’re only one race The human race
Hey… take a look around,
World is really a strange place
Love and hate seem to have the same old face
Some pray their god against all sin
Then they blame the color of your skin
Hey friend… this is a very strange time
If I help a stranger, I maybe make a crime
A life without the taste of difference
Is not mine, mine, mine, mine, mine…
Stringi le mie mani
Tell me your name
We’re the same Just the same
Siamo umani
We’re only one race Just only one race
Stringo le tue mani
Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame
Siamo uguali
We’re only one race The human race
(Arabian text)
Dico a tutti gli uomini che abitano la terra
Che abbiamo un solo Dio
Stringi le mie mani
Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same
Siamo umani
We’re only one race Just only one race
Stringo le tue mani
Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame
Siamo uguali
We’re only one race The human race
Cumpá
‘A vita è propriu strana,
C’è cu pi lu troppu scantu
Ti disprezza e s’alluntana.
A li voti l’ignoranza
È cchiú forti ‘i comprendoniu
E ti leva la speranza T’alluntana e allenta i manu.
Dopu un’ura mi nni futtu S’un canusciu la to terra
E un sacciu cu è u to Diu O ‘nzoccu cunta pi daveru,
In ogni parti di universu
E di junciri li manu,
Ji e tu cca semmu ‘i stissi,
Stessi occhi pi taliari, cu la stessa dignità!
Stringi le mie mani
Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same
Siamo umani
We’re only one race Just only one race
Stringo le tue mani
Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame
Siamo uguali
We’re only one race The human race
(Arabian text)
Questo è il mio colore, ma non mi sono fatto io
Non sono io il creatore
Stringi le mie mani
Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same
Siamo umani
We’re only one race Just only one race
Stringo le tue mani
Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame
Siamo uguali
We’re only one race The human race
SIAMO TUTTI UMANI!