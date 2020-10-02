Daniele Guastella: “Umani” è il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album “Homaj Vol.1”

Il cantautore siciliano Daniele Guastella pubblica il videoclip ufficiale di “Umani“, nuovo singolo tratto da “Homaj – Vol.1” (Seltz Recordz/ VICEVERSA RECORDS / MUSICA LAVICA S.R.L) disponibile sui digital store e in tiratura limitata sul sito ufficiale del cantautore www.danieleguastella.it.

È stato uno dei brani che ha ispirato l’intero disco , nato dall’incontro di Daniele con il compositore egiziano Sherif Hamza e proposto al solito Martino Lo Cascio per la scrittura del testo.

Ne è uscito fuori un brano intenso come pochi, sapientemente orchestrato da Denis Marino e cantato da Daniele con il cantante egiziano Ahmed Elgeretli , l’eclettica e affascinante Anita Vitale e l’ormai popolarissimo e apprezzatissimo Mario Incudine .

Un brano in 4 lingue che all’unisono gridano un solo slogan: No al razzismo!

In un mondo dilaniato dall’odio e dai muri che dividono gli uomini, ponendoli sempre l’uno contro l’altro in nome di presunte differenze , esiste un’unica certezza: apparteniamo tutti a un’unica razza, quella umana. Che senso hanno, quindi, le divisioni?

Umani – Testo

Stringi le mie mani

Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same

Siamo umani

We’re only one race Just only one race

Stringo le tue mani

Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame

Siamo uguali

We’re only one race The human race

Hey… take a look around,

World is really a strange place

Love and hate seem to have the same old face

Some pray their god against all sin

Then they blame the color of your skin

Hey friend… this is a very strange time

If I help a stranger, I maybe make a crime

A life without the taste of difference

Is not mine, mine, mine, mine, mine…

Stringi le mie mani

Tell me your name

We’re the same Just the same

Siamo umani

We’re only one race Just only one race

Stringo le tue mani

Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame

Siamo uguali

We’re only one race The human race

(Arabian text)

Dico a tutti gli uomini che abitano la terra

Che abbiamo un solo Dio

Stringi le mie mani

Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same

Siamo umani

We’re only one race Just only one race

Stringo le tue mani

Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame

Siamo uguali

We’re only one race The human race

Cumpá

‘A vita è propriu strana,

C’è cu pi lu troppu scantu

Ti disprezza e s’alluntana.

A li voti l’ignoranza

È cchiú forti ‘i comprendoniu

E ti leva la speranza T’alluntana e allenta i manu.

Dopu un’ura mi nni futtu S’un canusciu la to terra

E un sacciu cu è u to Diu O ‘nzoccu cunta pi daveru,

In ogni parti di universu

E di junciri li manu,

Ji e tu cca semmu ‘i stissi,

Stessi occhi pi taliari, cu la stessa dignità!

Stringi le mie mani

Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same

Siamo umani

We’re only one race Just only one race

Stringo le tue mani

Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame

Siamo uguali

We’re only one race The human race

(Arabian text)

Questo è il mio colore, ma non mi sono fatto io

Non sono io il creatore

Stringi le mie mani

Tell me your name We’re the same Just the same

Siamo umani

We’re only one race Just only one race

Stringo le tue mani

Erase this shame Love’s a flame Just a flame

Siamo uguali

We’re only one race The human race

SIAMO TUTTI UMANI!