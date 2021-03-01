“Bowie … Reed … Berlin” la nuova canzone di Boris Savoldelli

Un’anteprima del nuovissimo single dell’artista

Boris Savoldelli

dedicato a

David Bowie, Lou Reed

e alla città di Berlino.

Con un titolo del genere: “Bowie … Reed … Berlin”, è facile capire di cosa parla la canzone. Berlino è stato un luogo molto importante e stimolante per due dei più importanti musicisti art-avant-rock come David Bowie e Lou Reed. Ma Berlino è stata anche il luogo dove è nata un’importante e lunga amicizia, più di 20 anni fa, tra il cantante jazz-avant italiano Boris Savoldelli (musicista di Moonjune di lunga data chiamato dalla stampa internazionale: la voce-orchestra) e Franco Manco (un cantautore rock-pop italiano).

Boris Savoldelli e Franco Manco si sono incontrati, per la prima volta, a Berlino durante un concerto tributo dedicato al loro comune eroe: Frank Zappa, che sarebbe stato il simbolo della loro amicizia di lunga data. Nel 2020, hanno finalmente scelto di provare a scrivere insieme alcune canzoni originali, unendo le loro influenze e background molto diversi, sotto una dichiarazione comune: c’è solo buona musica e cattiva musica, indipendentemente dalle differenze di genere o stile.

Ed ecco il loro primo brano inedito: la magia e il genio di David Bowie e Lou Reed sotto il cielo di una delle città più emozionanti e innovative d’Europa: Berlino.

Hanno lavorato insieme in un team creato da Franco Manco e Moris Pradella (un polistrumentista, cantante e arrangiatore pop-rock italiano) chiamato Radio FM Project. La canzone è una melodia originale tra elettronica, rock-jazz e pop, molto difficile da fissare in un unico genere.

Oltre a Boris, Franco e Moris, il team di produzione è composto anche dal produttore e tecnico del suono Marco Malavasi e dalla cantautrice Daniela Galli.

Ed ecco, in anteprima, la canzone intitolata Bowie … Reed … Berlin con il contributo visivo di due dipinti di Bowie e Reed dell’artista italiano Bruno Zoppetti, amico di lunga data di Boris Savoldelli.

Il Promo-Video in anteprima di Bowie … Reed … Berlin

English version

With such a title: “Bowie…Reed…Berlin”, it’s easy to understand what the song is about. Berlin was a very important and inspiring place for two of the most important art-avant-rock musicians like David Bowie and Lou Reed. But Berlin was also the place where an important and long friendship was born, more than 20 years ago, between italian jazz-avant singer Boris Savoldelli (a long time Moonjune musician called by international press: the voice-orchestra) and Franco Manco (an italian rock-pop songwriter).

Boris Savoldelli and Franco Manco met, for the very first time, in Berlin during a tribute concert dedicated to their common hero: Frank Zappa, who would be the symbol of their long-time friendship. In 2020, they finally chose to try writing together some original songs, joining their very different influences and backgrounds, under a common statement: there’s only good music and bad music, no matter about differences of genres or style.

And here is their first unreleased song: the magic and genius of David Bowie and Lou Reed under the sky of one of the most exciting and innovative cities of Europe: Berlin.

They worked together in a team created by Franco Manco and Moris Pradella (an italian pop-rock multi-instrumentalist, singer and arranger) called, Radio FM Project. The song is an original tune between electronic, rock-jazz and pop, very difficult to be fixed into a single genre.

Besides Boris, Franco and Moris, the production team is also composed by productor and sound engineer Marco Malavasi and lyricist-singer Daniela Galli.

And here is, in preview, the song titled Bowie…Reed…Berlin with the visual contribution of two paintings of Bowie and Reed by Italian artist Bruno Zoppetti, a long time Boris Savoldelli friend.