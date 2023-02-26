“born this way (but not the Gaga’s one)” è il nuovo singolo dei Dead Cells Corporation

Esce venerdì 17 febbraio 2023 il nuovo singolo del misterioso progetto DEAD CELLS CORPORATION, firmato Dischi Sotterranei. Il brano, dal titolo “born this way (but not the Gaga’s one)”, è il primo contenuto musicale nella storia che combina arabo, inglese ed italiano. Pronti?

لقد ولدت بهذه الطريقة (ولكن ليس نسخة غاغا)

ENGLISH VERSION 🇬🇧

Dear subscriber,

This message is to keep you informed about developments in our activities. As you already know DEAD CELLS CORPORATION has affiliated cells all over the world engaged in the creation of audio-visual contents. In recent weeks we have been visiting our Saudi cell to participate in the creation of a new piece of music called “born this way (but not the Gaga’s one)”. We are also proud to inform you that this will be the first musical content in history that combines Arabic, English and Italian in its lyrics.

Listen to the song here

ARAB VERSION 🇸🇦

عزيزي الزبونعزيزي المشترك ،

هذه الرسالة لإطلاعك على التطورات في أنشطتنا.

كما تعلم بالفعل ، فإن شركة DEAD CELLS CORPORATION لديها خلايا منتسبة في جميع أنحاء العالم تشارك في إنشاء محتويات سمعية وبصرية.

في الأسابيع الأخيرة ، قمنا بزيارة خليتنا السعودية للمشاركة في تأليف مقطوعة موسيقية جديدة تسمى “ولدت بهذه الطريقة (ولكن ليست واحدة غاغا)”.

كما نفخر بإبلاغكم أن هذا سيكون المحتوى الموسيقي الأول في التاريخ الذي يجمع في كلماته العربية والإنجليزية والإيطالية.

اسمع الاغنية الان: LINK

ITALIAN VERSION 🇮🇹

Caro abbonato,

Questo messaggio è per tenervi informati sugli sviluppi delle nostre attività.

Come già saprai, DEAD CELLS CORPORATION ha cellule affiliate in tutto il mondo impegnate nella creazione di contenuti audiovisivi. Nelle ultime settimane abbiamo visitato la nostra cellula Saudita per partecipare alla creazione di un nuovo brano musicale chiamato “nato così (ma non quella di Gaga)”. Siamo inoltre orgogliosi di informarvi che questo sarà il primo contenuto musicale nella storia che combina Arabo, Inglese e Italiano nei suoi testi.

Ascolta la canzone qui

BIO:

DC CORP è nel tuo dispositivo e aspetta di ricevere i tuoi pensieri e le tue opinioni sui suoi prodotti. Il prodotto DC CORP è una sequela di segnali vendibili e consumabili per tutte le età. Puoi trovare il prodotto DC CORP in commercio con il nome di DEAD CELLS CORPORATION, per scoprire di più sul prodotto targato DC CORP non esitare a schiacciare su questo collegamento: https://www.instagram.com/deadcellscorporation/