HyperioN: online il video della title track “Into the Maelstrom”

L’Heavy Metal band italiana HyperioN ha scelto la title track come nuovo singolo estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom“, in uscita il 21 aprile per Fighter Records.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/FGBQWg21zV8

La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con artisti del calibro di Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album conterrà 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…

Tracklist:

01. Into the Maelstrom

02. Ninja Will Strike

03. Driller Killer

04. The Maze of Polybius

05. From the Abyss

06. Bad Karma

07. Fall After Fall

08. The Ride of Heroes

09. Bridge of Death

Web/Social Links:

http://www.hyperionband.com

https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband

https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy

https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff

Pubblicata il 23/03/2020