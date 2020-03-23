nuove uscite

HyperioN: online il video della title track “Into the Maelstrom”

HyperioN: online il video della title track “Into the Maelstrom”

L’Heavy Metal band italiana HyperioN ha scelto la title track come nuovo singolo estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom“, in uscita il 21 aprile per Fighter Records.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/FGBQWg21zV8

La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con  artisti del calibro di Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album conterrà 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…

Tracklist:

01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death

 

Web/Social Links:
http://www.hyperionband.com

https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband

https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy

https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff

 


Pubblicata il 23/03/2020