HyperioN: online il video della title track “Into the Maelstrom”
L’Heavy Metal band italiana HyperioN ha scelto la title track come nuovo singolo estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom“, in uscita il 21 aprile per Fighter Records.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/FGBQWg21zV8
La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con artisti del calibro di Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album conterrà 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…
Tracklist:
01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death
Web/Social Links:
http://www.hyperionband.com
https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband
https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy
https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff
Pubblicata il 23/03/2020