HyperioN: online il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”
L’heavy metal band italiana HyperioN ha diffuso il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”, brano estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom”, pubblicato da Fighter Records lo scorso 21 Aprile.
Video: https://youtu.be/pTgPzYE0DEo
“Into The Maelstrom” è disponibile in CD e in formato digitale su tutte le piattaforme dedicate. La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con artisti del calibro di Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album contiene 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…
Tracklist:
01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death
Web/Social Links:
https://hyperionbandheavy.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband
https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy
https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff
Pubblicata il 11/05/2020