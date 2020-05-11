HyperioN: online il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”

L’heavy metal band italiana HyperioN ha diffuso il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”, brano estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom”, pubblicato da Fighter Records lo scorso 21 Aprile.

Video: https://youtu.be/pTgPzYE0DEo

“Into The Maelstrom” è disponibile in CD e in formato digitale su tutte le piattaforme dedicate. La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con artisti del calibro di Iron Maiden, Blaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album contiene 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…

Tracklist:

01. Into the Maelstrom

02. Ninja Will Strike

03. Driller Killer

04. The Maze of Polybius

05. From the Abyss

06. Bad Karma

07. Fall After Fall

08. The Ride of Heroes

09. Bridge of Death

Web/Social Links:

https://hyperionbandheavy.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband

https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy

https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff

Pubblicata il 11/05/2020