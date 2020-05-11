nuove uscite

HyperioN: online il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”

L’heavy metal band italiana HyperioN ha diffuso il lyric video di “Bridge Of Death”, brano estratto dal secondo album “Into the Maelstrom”, pubblicato da Fighter Records lo scorso 21 Aprile.

Video: https://youtu.be/pTgPzYE0DEo

“Into The Maelstrom” è disponibile in CD e in formato digitale su tutte le piattaforme dedicate. La copertina di “Into the Maelstrom” è opera di Akirant Illustration, che attualmente lavora con  artisti del calibro di Iron MaidenBlaze Bayley e Holycide. L’album contiene 9 canzoni ottimamente prodotte e dalle influenze 80iane sulla scia di band come Judas Priest, Annihilator, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth…

Tracklist:

01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death

 

Web/Social Links:

https://hyperionbandheavy.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hyperionband

https://www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy

https://www.burningmindsgroup.com/atomic-stuff

 


Pubblicata il 11/05/2020