Esce “FRAMMENTI”, l’EP degli ALAN SPICY
Nell’album traspare la ruvidezza delle emozioni, la spensieratezza di quando siamo piccoli e di come tutto, crescendo, ci sfugge di mano, la voglia di correre per assaporare la vita in ogni sua sfaccettatura con la consapevolezza che potremmo perdere tutto in un attimo, ma anche con la semplicità nell’amare tutto ciò che ci circonda.
MICHELE SANTORI – Chitarra Elettrica e Controcanti;
DANIELE STAZI – Basso Elettrico.
ANDREA MACERONI presso SlamStudio di Rieti.
27 Lug – Spingitory Day – Corvaro (RI)
5 Ago – Piazza Nassirya – Poggio Bustone (RI)
24 Ago – Do It Yourself – Ortona (PE)—–
Pubblicata il 27/07/2018