Esce “FRAMMENTI”, l’EP degli ALAN SPICY

Esce oggi 23 Luglio 2018 in tutti gli stores digitali il primo lavoro discografico degli Alan Spicy dal titolo FRAMMENTI.Alcuni giorni prima dell’uscita in digitale, la band rock blues della provincia di Rieti ha rilasciato l’esclusiva streaming dell’intero EP al portale 100Decibel insieme ad una succosa intervista con la quale si racconta e dal 21 Giugno il singolo Caronte è in rotazione nel circuito radiofonico Vittek Tape.

Nei 6 brani dell’EP, gli Alan Spicy affrontano in maniera diretta una storia che accomuna tutti noi, ovvero il tempo inesorabile che prosegue la sua corsa e che ci fa capire quanto ogni momento sia prezioso.

Nell’album traspare la ruvidezza delle emozioni, la spensieratezza di quando siamo piccoli e di come tutto, crescendo, ci sfugge di mano, la voglia di correre per assaporare la vita in ogni sua sfaccettatura con la consapevolezza che potremmo perdere tutto in un attimo, ma anche con la semplicità nell’amare tutto ciò che ci circonda.

ASCOLTA “FRAMMENTI”

Amazon Music - (Marina Stella Label 2018)Spotify - https://spoti.fi/2mBvkHg ITunes - https://apple.co/2NCYPnd Deezer - http://bit.ly/2NA6pyZ Google Play - http://bit.ly/2JLRwHB Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/2zW7jnH

Gli Alan Spicy sono:

ROCCO MOSCATIELLO – Voce e Batteria in piedi;

MICHELE SANTORI – Chitarra Elettrica e Controcanti;

DANIELE STAZI – Basso Elettrico.

Registrazione, Mixing e Mastering:

ANDREA MACERONI presso SlamStudio di Rieti.



27 Lug – Spingitory Day – Corvaro (RI)

5 Ago – Piazza Nassirya – Poggio Bustone (RI)

27 Lug – Spingitory Day – Corvaro (RI)

5 Ago – Piazza Nassirya – Poggio Bustone (RI)

24 Ago – Do It Yourself – Ortona (PE)

Pubblicata il 27/07/2018