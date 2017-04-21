Di Mario Catuogno by SpectraFoto
London Community Gospel Choir @Umbria Jazz Spring, Terni
London Community Gospel Choir
16 aprile 2017, Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta, Terni
Rebecca Thomas, voce
Marcia McEachron, voce
Miyah McEachron, voce
Keshia Smith, voce
Tyrena Agyemang, voce
Michelle Raymond, voce
Aboyowa Godwin, voce
Geneta Crooke, voce
Anneka Gouldbourne, voce
Josephine Nugent, voce
Dawn Morton-Young, voce
Lois Graham, voce
Mariam Atkintokun, voce
Morgan Stewart, voce
Deborah Osibodu, voce
Vanessa Samafu, voce
Adenike Adenaike, voce
Debbie Amudeli, voce
Elizabeth McDonald, voce
Jennifer La Touche, voce
James Numbere, voce
Festus Onasanya, voce
Carlton Sheekey, voce
Elvin Langdon, voce
Kiing Gardener, voce
Leonard Meade, tastiere
Leonn Meade, batteria
Andrew Smith, chitarra
Anthony Williams, basso
Ayodele Oyerinde, tastiere
Pubblicata il 21/04/2017