La pianista AyseDeniz Gokcin con “Pink Floyd Classical Concepts for Piano”

Il 18/11/2017 a Milano

Dopo il successo della data di Palermo di qualche settimana fa e reduce dal recente concerto in terra veneta lo scorso 12 novembre, la pianista AyseDeniz Gokcin torna ad esibirsi domani, 18 novembre, all’Auditorium San Fedele di Milano.

La talentuosa musicista turca si è fatta conoscere nel corso degli anni per il suo stile particolarmente eclettico: ha interpretato in chiave classica diversi brani del rock come “Dream On” degli Aerosmith, “Billie Jean” di Michael Jackson e molti altri. Una delle sue pubblicazioni discografiche più celebri è Pink Floyd Classical Concepts for Piano in cui ha interpretato alcuni dei successi dei Pink Floyd nello stile di Liszt. E sono proprio questi i brani che la pianista porterà in concerto domani in occasione della sua tappa meneghina.

“This album initially started with my arrangements of three Pink Floyd songs, written in the form of a fantasia (Pink Floyd ‘Lisztified’: Fantasia Quasi Sonata) to celebrate Franz Liszt’s 200th anniversary. They were inspired by his legacy, his showmanship, his philosophical ideas as well as art and literature that influenced his works. Unlike other ‘covers’, my arrangements evolved out of the original songs and took their own shape, making the project an ‘osmosis’ of Pink Floyd’s and Franz Liszt’s music. While these three songs (Hey You, Wish You Were Here, and Another Brick in the Wall) were the seeds of this concept album, the new arrangements have developed quite differently. They are a further departure from the “Pink Floyd ‘Lisztified’: Fantasia Quasi Sonata” in the sense that they are more daring and experimental. The main driving force behind these arrangements was Liszt’s vision of viewing the piano as an orchestra, which tempted me to explore different sounds, to imitate rock instruments and to create new harmonies by manipulating the existing ones. I also was inspired by other composers including Chopin, Bach, Debussy and Corigliano while working on these. The tracks are to be listened to from the beginning to the end without a break, just like Pink Floyd’s concept albums and Liszt’s symphonic poems. They are about the journey of the protagonist, represented by the piano, who goes through different stages in life facing a range of internal struggles (nostalgia, love, alienation, identity search) and witnessing world problems (war, politics, consumerism, faulty education system). The sound designs play a great role in portraying these stages and creating a parallel world where the juxtaposition of these effects with the acoustic piano sound is to serve as the symbol of interaction between polar opposites in life that balance each other: reality vs. fiction, natural vs. industrial, past vs. future. The sounds are made by tweaking, stretching and playing the recorded piano tracks backwards, and then adding layers of digital instruments on top of them. All of the new songs were chosen by Pink Floyd fans around the world who contacted me on my Facebook Page after hearing about my Pink Floyd ‘Lisztified’: Fantasia Quasi Sonata. It was an interactive project, and having so much support from so many people was definitely my biggest encouragement. Thank you!

AyseDeniz Gokcin

Pubblicata il 18/11/2017